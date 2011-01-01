ALL INSURANCE PROVIDERS WELCOME!!! WE PROVIDE FREE COLLISION REPAIR ESTIMATES!!!
ALL INSURANCE PROVIDERS WELCOME!!! WE PROVIDE FREE COLLISION REPAIR ESTIMATES!!!
Our team of experienced technicians provides high-quality auto body and mechanical repair services, including regular maintenance, collision repair, paintless dent repair and more. We use the latest technology and techniques to ensure your vehicle is restored to its pre-accident condition.
At Dasa Auto Works, we understand that being in an accident can be a stressful experience. That's why we go above and beyond handling your insurance claim while providing outstanding customer service. From the moment you enter our shop, you'll be treated with respect and professionalism.
We have invested in state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to provide the best possible service to our customers. Our shop is clean, organized, and equipped with the latest tools and technology to ensure your vehicle is repaired to the highest standards.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
11174 Fleetwood Street, Sun Valley, California 91352, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sign up to be the first to get updates.
Copyright © 2024 Dasa Auto Works - All Rights Reserved.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.